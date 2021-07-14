DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Class 10th Result to be declared today

Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will declare DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2021 on July 14, 2021. Class 10th Result will be declared today at 2 pm. All the registered candidates can check their respective results through the official site of DHSE Kerala and also on keralaresults.nic.in.

DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2021 will be announced today by the state education minister V. Sivan Kutty in a press conference. The result will be announced in the PRD Chamber. Also, THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), AHSLC exam results will be announced on July 14.

The results can be checked on various websites including - keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala SSLC examination was conducted in the second week of April. This year around 4.2 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The exam was conducted in 2947 centers including 9 centers in Gulf and Lakshadweep. The checking of result process was started on June 7, 2021, in the state. The state government cancelled the SSLC practical exams due to the rise of COVID19 cases across the country. It was after Supreme Court’s order, the state decided to announce the result in July.



