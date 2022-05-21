Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 Live: GBSHSE 12th result releasing today @gbshse.info

Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 Live: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 on May 21, 2022. GBSHSE 12th result will be declared at 5 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state can check the result through the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info.

The Goa Board HSSC consolidated result will be available for downloading from the school login on May 24, 2022 at 9 am. The schools will have to use their login credentials to download the marksheets and the students can collect the marksheets from schools.

This year, a total of 18,201 students took the Goa Class 12 board examination out of which 8,925 are male candidates and 9,276 are female candidates. The Class 12 board exams in the state were conducted from April 5 to April 23, 2022. The Goa HSSC or class 12th examination was held in 18 centers and 72 sub-centers across the state.