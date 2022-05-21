Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 Live: GBSHSE 12th result releasing today @gbshse.info
Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 Live: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 on May 21, 2022. GBSHSE 12th result will be declared at 5 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state can check the result through the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info.
The Goa Board HSSC consolidated result will be available for downloading from the school login on May 24, 2022 at 9 am. The schools will have to use their login credentials to download the marksheets and the students can collect the marksheets from schools.
This year, a total of 18,201 students took the Goa Class 12 board examination out of which 8,925 are male candidates and 9,276 are female candidates. The Class 12 board exams in the state were conducted from April 5 to April 23, 2022. The Goa HSSC or class 12th examination was held in 18 centers and 72 sub-centers across the state.
Follow all the updates here:
Goa Board 12th Result 2022: Last year data
In 2021, Goa Board Class 12 result was announced on July 19. The examination was cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The marks were allotted to the Class 12th students on the basis of their internal assessment. The overall pass percentage was 99.40 percent. A total of 99.66% of students had passed in commerce, 99.68% students passed in science and 99.51% in vocational stream.
Goa Board HSSC Result: How to check
Visit the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info.
Click on Goa Board HSSC Result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
