Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 Live: GBSHSE 12th result releasing today @gbshse.info

Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 Live: GBSHSE 12th result will be declared today at 5 pm. Candidates can check the result on gbshse.info website. Check the latest developments below. 
Updated on May 21, 2022 10:40 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 Live: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 on May 21, 2022. GBSHSE 12th result will be declared at 5 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state can check the result through the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info. 

The Goa Board HSSC consolidated result will be available for downloading from the school login on May 24, 2022 at 9 am. The schools will have to use their login credentials to download the marksheets and the students can collect the marksheets from schools. 

This year, a total of 18,201 students took the Goa Class 12 board examination out of which 8,925 are male candidates and 9,276 are female candidates. The Class 12 board exams in the state were conducted from April 5 to April 23, 2022. The Goa HSSC or class 12th examination was held in 18 centers and 72 sub-centers across the state.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 21, 2022 11:08 AM IST

    Date and time of GBSHSE Class 12 Result 2022 

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 will be announced on May 21, 2022. The Class 12 result will be available to candidates for checking at 5 pm today. The direct link will be available here for candidates to check. 

  • May 21, 2022 10:40 AM IST

    Goa Board 12th Result 2022: Last year data 

    In 2021, Goa Board Class 12 result was announced on July 19. The examination was cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The marks were allotted to the Class 12th students on the basis of their internal assessment. The overall pass percentage was 99.40 percent. A total of 99.66% of students had passed in commerce, 99.68% students passed in science and 99.51% in vocational stream.

  • May 21, 2022 10:30 AM IST

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: 18k students waiting for result 

    This year, a total of 18,201 students took the Goa Class 12 board examination out of which 8,925 are male candidates and 9,276 are female candidates. The result will be announced at 5 pm today. 

  • May 21, 2022 10:20 AM IST

    Goa Board 12th result: Where to check 

    Goa Board 12th result will be announced on May 21, 2022. The result link will be available to candidates on the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info. Apart from this official website, there is no other website to check the result. 

  • May 21, 2022 10:16 AM IST

    GBSHSE Result for Class 12: All streams result to be declared 

    GBSHSE result for Class 12 will be declared today, May 21, 2022. The result for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts will be declared at the same time. The result link will be available on the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info.

  • May 21, 2022 10:12 AM IST

    Goa Board HSSC Result: How to check 

    Visit the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info.

    Click on Goa Board HSSC Result link available on the home page. 

    Enter the login details and click on submit. 

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • May 21, 2022 10:06 AM IST

    Goa Class 12 Result: Releasing when 

    Goa Class 12 Result will be releasing at 5 pm on May 21, 2022. The result will be declared and will be available for candidates to check through the official site of Goa Board on gbshse.info.

  • May 21, 2022 10:00 AM IST

    GBSHSE Class 12 Result 2022: Consolidated result to be available on May 24 

    The Goa Board HSSC consolidated result will be available for downloading from the school login on May 24, 2022 at 9 am. The schools will have to use their login credentials to download the marksheets and the students can collect the marksheets from schools.

  • May 21, 2022 09:52 AM IST

    Goa Board 12th Result 2022: How many candidates appeared 

    This year, a total of 18,201 students took the Goa Class 12 board examination out of which 8,925 are male candidates and 9,276 are female candidates.

  • May 21, 2022 09:49 AM IST

    Goa Board Class 12 Result: When was exam conducted 

    The Class 12 board exams in the state were conducted from April 5 to April 23, 2022. The examination was conducted in 18 centres and 72 sub centres across the state. 

  • May 21, 2022 09:42 AM IST

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Date and Time 

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 will be announced on May 21, 2022. The Class 12 result will be available to candidates for checking at 5 pm today. 

Saturday, May 21, 2022
