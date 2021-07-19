Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

Goa class 12th HSSC Result 2021 declared at gbshse.goa.net, here’s a direct link

Goa class 12th HSSC Result 2021
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Goa class 12th HSSC Result 2021 declared at gbshse.gov.in., here’s a direct link(HT file)

All the candidates registered for class 12th can check their results on the official website of the Goa board at gbshse.gov.in.

The Goa Board examination was scheduled to be held from April 24 to May 18. However, due to the Covid 19 situation in the country, the examination was cancelled.

Here is the direct link to check the result

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021: Know how to check

Visit the official website of the Goa board at gbshse.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the link given to check the Goa Board class 12th result

Enter your credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and keep a copy of the same for future reference

This year the evaluation criteria are based on the 30:30:40 formula, 30 percentage will be given to class 10th, class 11th marks and 40percentage will be given to marks obtained in the internal examination in class 12th.

