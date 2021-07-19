Goa GBSHSE 12th HSSC Result 2021 Live: GBSHSE HSSC Result declared, direct link

Goa GBSHSE 12th HSSC Result 2021 has been declared on July 19, 2021. GBSHSE HSSC Result can be checked through the direct links given below. Students who have registered themselves for Class 12 board exams can also check their results on the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.gov.in.

Goa Board Class 12 exams were scheduled to be conducted from April 24 to May 18, 2021. A total of 21,000 students registered themselves for Class 12 exams in the state. The Class 12 exams were cancelled by the state government due to rise on COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria.

As per the evaluation criteria released by the Board, the HSSC result will be derived on the basis of 30:30:40 formula. 30 percent weightage will be given to Class 10 and Class 11 marks, 40 percent weightage will be given to marks obtained in Class 12 internal examinations.