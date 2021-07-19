Goa GBSHSE 12th HSSC Result 2021 Live: GBSHSE HSSC Result declared, direct link
Goa GBSHSE 12th HSSC Result 2021 has been declared on July 19, 2021. GBSHSE HSSC Result can be checked through the direct links given below. Students who have registered themselves for Class 12 board exams can also check their results on the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.gov.in.
Goa Board Class 12 exams were scheduled to be conducted from April 24 to May 18, 2021. A total of 21,000 students registered themselves for Class 12 exams in the state. The Class 12 exams were cancelled by the state government due to rise on COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria.
As per the evaluation criteria released by the Board, the HSSC result will be derived on the basis of 30:30:40 formula. 30 percent weightage will be given to Class 10 and Class 11 marks, 40 percent weightage will be given to marks obtained in Class 12 internal examinations.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUL 19, 2021 05:24 PM IST
GBSHSE 12th result 2021: 18085 students clear the exam
A total of 18,195 students have registered for the examination out of which 18085 candidates have passed the exam. Result of 35 students have been kept on hold because they are yet to produce adequate eligibility documents while 75 have been marked as needs improvement.
-
JUL 19, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Goa 12th Result 2021: Science stream recorded highest percentage
The science stream has recorded the highest percentage. 99.68 percent in Science, 99.66 percent in Commerce and 99.51 percent in vocational stream.
-
JUL 19, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Goa Class 12 Result 2021: 99.40 percent students pass
Goa Class 12 Result 2021 has been declared. This year the overall pass percentage is 99.40 percent. The exams was cancelled in the state due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country.
-
JUL 19, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 Declared: Direct link here
Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 has been declared. The direct link to check result is given below.
-
JUL 19, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Goa Class 12 result: Result links here
-
JUL 19, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Goa HSSC 12th Result 2021 topper List
This year, the Goa HSSC 12th Result 2021 topper List will not be released. The students will be promoted without exams and so the state board has decided to not release the topper or merit list.
-
JUL 19, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Goa HSSC 12th Result 2021: Check result website links
Goa Board has released the websites where Goa HSSC 12th Result 2021 can be checked. As per the official notice, the result can be checked on gbshsegoa.net and results.gbshsegoa.net.
-
JUL 19, 2021 04:41 PM IST
GBSHSE 12th Result 2021: Keep admit card ready
GBSHSE 12th Result 2021 will be announced in a short while. Candidates can check the result from 5 pm onwards. All the appeared students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to check their results. The admit card will have their roll numbers and date of birth that are required for checking results.
-
JUL 19, 2021 04:35 PM IST
GBSHSE Class 12 Result 2021: Steps to check results
GBSHSE Class 12 Result 2021 will be available for students to check at 5 pm. The steps to check results is given here. Candidates will only have to follow these steps to check their respective results.
-
JUL 19, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Goa board HSSC result 2021: Evaluation criteria explained
As per the evaluation criteria, Class 12 result will be derived on the basis of 30:30:40 formula. 30 percent weightage will be given to Class 10 and Class 11 marks, 40 percent weightage will be given to marks obtained in Class 12 internal examinations.
-
JUL 19, 2021 04:20 PM IST
HSSC Result 2021: Exam dates to be released 10 days before commencement
The exam dates for private candidates, ITI candidates, and improvement of marks scheme, repeater candidates, and unsuccessful regular candidates will be announced by the Goa Board 10 days before the commencement of the exams in the state.
-
JUL 19, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Goa Board Class 12 Result 2021: Candidates to register for physical eams by July 22
Candidates who want to appear for the physical exams will have to send the application form given along with the official notice on the Goa board website by July 22, 2021. The application should be sent after the results are declared and not before that.
-
JUL 19, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Goa Board 12th Result 2021: Physical exams to be conducted
Any student who is not satisfied with their Goa Board 12th Result 2021 can appear for physical exams. The exams will be conducted when the situation to conduct the exams is conducive.
-
JUL 19, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Goa Board 12th result 2021: Supplementary exams to be conducted
Goa Board 12th result 2021 will be announced at 5 pm. The supplementary exams will be conducted soon. The online registration of unsuccessful candidates of regular category for supply exams will begin on August 5, 2021. The last date to register is till August 15, 2021.
-
JUL 19, 2021 03:37 PM IST
GBSHSE 12th result 2021: Consolidated result sheet to be available from July 22
GBSHSE 12th result 2021 will be declared today, July 19, 2021. The consolidated result sheet will be available for candidates who registered themselves for Class 12 from July 22, 2021, onwards. The result sheets can be downloaded from the official website.
-
JUL 19, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Goa 12th Result 2021: How to check result
• Visit the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.gov.in.
• Click on Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 link available on the home page.
• Enter the necessary details asked and click on submit.
• Your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download the page.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
JUL 19, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Goa Class 12 Result 2021: Exams were cancelled
The Goa government cancelled the Class 12 board exams in the state due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The exams were scheduled to be conducted in the state from April 24 to May 18, 2021.
-
JUL 19, 2021 03:00 PM IST
gbshse.gov.in 2021 HSSC Result: Where to check result
Only 2 hours left for Goa Board Class 12 result to release today. The results can be checked at many websites at 5 pm. The result can be checked by entering the login details and other information in the boxes given in the result link.
-
JUL 19, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Goa board exam result press conference to begin at 5pm
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has said that the press conference for HSSC or class 12 result will be held at 5 pm. After the press conference is over, the Goa HSSC result will be released online for students. The Goa result can be downloaded and used for reference purpose.
-
JUL 19, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Goa class 12th HSSC result 2021 today: CBSE students in Goa to receive results this month
CBSE students in Goa would get their result this month. For class 12 students the mark moderation portal would close on July 22. After that the result would be declared.
-
JUL 19, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Goa board HSSC result: Three websites to host class 12 result
Goa Board 12th result: List of websites to check
https://results.gbshsegoa.net/#/
https://www.gbshse.info/
https://results.gov.in/
-
JUL 19, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 date: Arts, Commerce, Science result releasing today
Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 date for all streams has been announced. The result for Arts, Commerce, and Science will be declared on July 19, 2021 at 5 pm. The result can be checked by candidates on the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.gov.in.
-
JUL 19, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Goa Board HSSC Result 2021: 21,000 students waiting for result
Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 will be declared today at 5 pm. 21,000 students are waiting for their results who have registered themselves for Class 12 exams.
-
JUL 19, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Goa Class 12 result: When to check the result
Goa Class 12 result will be declared on July 19, 2021. The result can be checked by all registered candidates on the official site of Goa board at 5 pm.
