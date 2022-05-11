GSEB 12th science results date & time: Gujarat Class 12 science result on May 12

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have announced GSEB 12th science results date and time. Gujarat Class 12 science result will be declared on May 12, 2022 at 10 am. The Class 12 result for candidates who have appeared for the examination can be checked on the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

The Class 12 science examination was started on March 28 and ended on April 8, 2022 in the state. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

GSEB 12th science results: How to check

Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

Click on GSEB 12th science results link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2021, Gujarat Class 12 Science Result was declared on July 17. The Class 12 board examination was cancelled due to the pandemic situation. Later the Board had released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which GSEB Class 12 Science result was announced. The result was based on Class 10, 11 and 12 scores.

ધોરણ-૧૨ વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહની માર્ચ-એપ્રિલ ૨૦૨૨માં લેવાયેલ પરીક્ષા અને ગુજકેટ-૨૦૨૨નું પરિણામ તારીખ ૧૨/૦૫/૨૦૨૨ના રોજ સવારે ૧૦:૦૦ કલાકે પ્રસિદ્ધ કરવામાં આવશે. — Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) May 11, 2022