GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2022: How to check Gujarat HSC result on gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will announce GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2022 on May 12, 2022. The Gujarat HSC Science result can be checked by all appeared candidates at 10 am tomorrow. The result link will be available to candidates on the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2022 date and time has been shared by Jitu Vaghani, Cabinet Minister of Education, Science & Technology - Govt. of Gujarat on his official twitter handle. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2022: How to check Gujarat HSC result

Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

Click on GSEB 12th science results link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 12 science examination was started on March 28 and ended on April 8, 2022 in the state. Along with Class 12 science result, GSEB will declare GUJCET result on May 12, 2022 at 10 am. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of GSEB.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}