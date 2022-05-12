GSEB Gujarat 12th Science Result 2022: HSC result declared, direct link here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared GSEB Gujarat 12th Science Result 2022 on May 12, 2022. The Class 12 science stream result was declared at 10 am. Candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check the result through the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

The Class 12 science examination was started on March 28 and ended on April 8, 2022 in the state. Students would need their seat number and roll number to access their results. This year the overall pass percentage is 72.02 percent.

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check GSEB Gujarat 12th Science Result 2022&nbsp;</strong>

GSEB Gujarat 12th Science Result 2022: How to check HSC Result

Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

Click on GSEB 12th science results link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.