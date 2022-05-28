GSEB SSC Result 2022: Where, how to check Gujarat board Class 10th result

Gujarat GSEB Board SSC Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce results of SSC or Class 10 final exam in the first half of June 2022. As per the latest updates on GSEB SSC result 2022, students can expect their results by June 15 on the official website of the board.

When announced, Gujarat board Class 10 result can be checked on gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. Meanwhile, HSC Arts and Commerce stream students are also waiting for their final exam results. Science stream results were announced on May 12.

GSEB Class 10 board exams 2022 started on March 28, 2022 and ended on April 9. Around 10 lakh students appear for this exam every year.

How to download GSEB Gujarat board SSC result 2022

Go to the official website of the board.

On the homepage, click on the SSC result link.

Enter your final exam seat number.

Submit and check result.

In 2021, GSEB Class 10 Result was declared on June 30. A total of 857204 candidates had registered for the board exam that did not take place due to COVID-19.

As many as 17186 students got A1, 57362 students got A2, 100973 students got B1, 150432 students got B2, 185266 students C1, 172253 students got C2 and 173732 students got D grade last year.