Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: GSEB Class 12 results expected by May end
board exams

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: GSEB Class 12 results expected by May end

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 is expected to be declared by May end. Candidates can check Science, Commerce, Arts and Vocational stream results on gseb.org. 
Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: GSEB Class 12 results expected by May end
Published on May 04, 2022 03:05 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB is expected to release Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 by May end. The GSEB Class 12 results will likely be declared by end of May and will be available on the official site of GSEB on gseb.org. The result will not be available on any other websites. 

The Gujarat Class 12 Result 2022 for Science, Commerce, Arts and Vocational stream is expected to release in June 2022. To check the result candidates will require roll number and registration number. 

GSEB Class 12 board examination was started on March 28 for Science and General stream and ended on April 12 for General stream and April 8 for Science stream. The vocational examination was started on April 4, 2022. Around 5 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 exams in the state this year. 

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: How to check 

Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the results through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.
  • Click on Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 link for Science, Commerce, Arts, Vocational course available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gseb.org gseb board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP