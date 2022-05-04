Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: GSEB Class 12 results expected by May end

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB is expected to release Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 by May end. The GSEB Class 12 results will likely be declared by end of May and will be available on the official site of GSEB on gseb.org. The result will not be available on any other websites.

The Gujarat Class 12 Result 2022 for Science, Commerce, Arts and Vocational stream is expected to release in June 2022. To check the result candidates will require roll number and registration number.

GSEB Class 12 board examination was started on March 28 for Science and General stream and ended on April 12 for General stream and April 8 for Science stream. The vocational examination was started on April 4, 2022. Around 5 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 exams in the state this year.

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: How to check

Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

Click on Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 link for Science, Commerce, Arts, Vocational course available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.