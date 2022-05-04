Home / Education / Board Exams / Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: GSEB 10th result likely by June 15 on gseb.org
Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: GSEB 10th result likely by June 15 on gseb.org

Gujarat Board SSC result 2022 will likely be declared by first half of June 2022. The Class 10 result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of GSEB on gseb.org. 
Published on May 04, 2022 02:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB will likely declare Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 by June 15, 2022. The GSEB Class 10 results will be announced by first half of June, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board exams in the state can check the results through the official site of GSEB on gseb.org. 

The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 was started on March 28, 2022 and ended on April 9, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. The examination was conducted by following all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central governments. 

Every year around 10 lakh students register themselves for Class 10 Board exams in the state. The Gujarat Board Class 10 examination 2022 was conducted in about 2500 examination halls across the state. 

In 2021, Gujarat Class 10 Result was declared on June 30. A total of 857204 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 17186 students got A1, 57362 students got A2, 100973 students got B1, 150432 students got B2, 185266 students C1, 172253 students got C2 and 173732 students got D grade.

 

Wednesday, May 04, 2022
