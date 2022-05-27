Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to check BSEH Class 10, 12 results

Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be announced in due course of time. Candidates can go through the steps given below to check the results. 
Published on May 27, 2022 01:05 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of School Education Haryana will announce Haryana Board 10th, 12th result 2022 in due course of time. The BSEH Class 10, 12 results will be available to candidates after declaration on the official website of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

The result date and time has not been issued by the Board yet. The Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 31 to April 20, 2022 and Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 22 to April 13, 2022. A total of 3.68 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 board exams and 2.61 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 examination this year. The exams for Class 10, 12 was conducted in around 1700 exam centres across the state.

Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.
  • Click on Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

