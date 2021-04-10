Home / Education / Board Exams / Haryana Board Admit Card 2021 for Class 10, 12 released, here’s how to download
board exams

Haryana Board Admit Card 2021 for Class 10, 12 released, here’s how to download

Haryana Board Admit Card 2021 has been released for Class 10, 12. School authorities can download it through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in. Direct link given below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 12:44 PM IST
A group of students check the results of the CBSE Class 12 boards examinations at St. Thomas' Girls Senior Secondary School at Mandir Marg in New Delhi, India, on Monday, July 13, 2020. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Board of School Education, BSEH has released Haryana Board Admit Card 2021 for Class 10, 12. School authorities can download the admit card for all the appearing candidates through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in. The admit card is available for regular and open school students.

The Class 10 examination will begin on April 22 and will end on May 12, 2021. The Class 12 examination will begin on April 20 and will end on May 17, 2021. The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted in single shift from 12.30 pm to 3 pm which has now been changed and the examination will begin at 11.30 am and will end at 2 pm.

Direct link to download admit card

Haryana Board Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card, school principals will have to follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

• Click on Haryana Board Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chhattisgarh 10th Board Exam 2021 postponed due to COVID19 surge

CBSE irresponsible to force students to take exams: Priyanka Gandhi

CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021: Preparation tips for Physics paper by expert

SSLC, higher secondary exams begin in Kerala

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board has also provided a correction facility to correct the signature of the candidate along with the photograph till April 12, 2021. Candidates will have to pay 300/- as correction fees on the official site of the Board.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseh haryana board exams bseh haryana open school admit card bseh board
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP