Haryana Board Admit Card 2021 for Class 10, 12 released, here’s how to download

Board of School Education, BSEH has released Haryana Board Admit Card 2021 for Class 10, 12. School authorities can download the admit card for all the appearing candidates through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in. The admit card is available for regular and open school students.

The Class 10 examination will begin on April 22 and will end on May 12, 2021. The Class 12 examination will begin on April 20 and will end on May 17, 2021. The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted in single shift from 12.30 pm to 3 pm which has now been changed and the examination will begin at 11.30 am and will end at 2 pm.

Direct link to download admit card

Haryana Board Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card, school principals will have to follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

• Click on Haryana Board Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board has also provided a correction facility to correct the signature of the candidate along with the photograph till April 12, 2021. Candidates will have to pay ₹300/- as correction fees on the official site of the Board.