HP Board Term 1 Result 2022 Live: HPBOSE 10th, 12th results soon at hpbose.org

  • Himachal Pradesh Board (HPBOSE) Term 1 Results 2021-22 are expected to be released on Monday or Tuesday by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.
HP Board Class 10 Result 2022 Live Updates
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 04:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 are likely to be issued today or tomorrow by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. Candidates who have taken the class 10th and 12th exams can see their results at hpbose.org, the HPBOSE's official website.

Suresh Kumar Soni, Chairman of the HPBOSE, stated that the board is in the process of finalising the results. It has been compiled and we are rechecking the weightage to be double sure that there is no mistake. It may be published today or tomorrow. If today we would do it by 5 pm. If not today tomorrow it will be definitely done.

There will be no merit list because this is the first term's outcome. Exams for the second semester will be held in March.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 07 Feb 2022 04:25 PM

    HPBOSE term 1 result: Trying but can't say anything whether it would be declared today.

    Madhu Chaudhary, the Board Secretary, said they are trying, but she couldn't say whether it would be declared today.

  • Mon, 07 Feb 2022 04:19 PM

    HPBOSE term 1 results expected soon

    The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is expected to declare the results of Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams by this evening or tomorrow.

