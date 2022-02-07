HP Board Term 1 Result 2022 Live: HPBOSE 10th, 12th results soon at hpbose.org

HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 are likely to be issued today or tomorrow by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. Candidates who have taken the class 10th and 12th exams can see their results at hpbose.org, the HPBOSE's official website.

Suresh Kumar Soni, Chairman of the HPBOSE, stated that the board is in the process of finalising the results. It has been compiled and we are rechecking the weightage to be double sure that there is no mistake. It may be published today or tomorrow. If today we would do it by 5 pm. If not today tomorrow it will be definitely done.

There will be no merit list because this is the first term's outcome. Exams for the second semester will be held in March.