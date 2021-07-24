Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

ICSE 10th result 2021: CISCE declares Class 10 results at cisce.org, direct link

ICSE 10th result 2021: CISCE declares Class 10 results at cisce.org, here's how to check and direct link for marks
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 03:01 PM IST
ICSEC 10 Result 2021 declared at cisce.org, CISCE 10th result direct link here(Hindustan Times)

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE on Saturday, July 24, announced the class 10 (ISCE) board exam results on its official website cisce.org. All the registered candidates of CISCE board class 10th, can check their results on the official website at ‘cisce.org’, and ‘results.cisce.org. Candidates can also access their results through SMS services.

ICSE, ISC Result 2021 Live Updates

This year, board exams have not been held for ICSE students due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. This year the CISCE Board has not allowed the rechecking of answer scripts as students have been given imputed marks.

Direct link to check the ICSE result 2021

Steps to receive ICSE results through SMS

1. Open your SMS box

2. Type ICSE>your unique ID> and send it to 09248082883

How to check ICSE/ISC results on the official results website

1) Visit the official results website of CISCE

2) On the homepage, click on the result link

3) Click on the ICSE link

4) Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha

5) Click on show result

6) The result will be displayed on the screen

7) Keep the copy of the result for future reference

Note: Visit the official website of CISCE for latest news and updates about the ICSE results.

