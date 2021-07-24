ICSE 10th result 2021: CISCE declares Class 10 results at cisce.org, direct link

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE on Saturday, July 24, announced the class 10 (ISCE) board exam results on its official website cisce.org. All the registered candidates of CISCE board class 10th, can check their results on the official website at ‘cisce.org’, and ‘results.cisce.org. Candidates can also access their results through SMS services.

This year, board exams have not been held for ICSE students due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. This year the CISCE Board has not allowed the rechecking of answer scripts as students have been given imputed marks.

Steps to receive ICSE results through SMS

1. Open your SMS box

2. Type ICSE>your unique ID> and send it to 09248082883

How to check ICSE/ISC results on the official results website

1) Visit the official results website of CISCE

2) On the homepage, click on the result link

3) Click on the ICSE link

4) Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha

5) Click on show result

6) The result will be displayed on the screen

7) Keep the copy of the result for future reference

Note: Visit the official website of CISCE for latest news and updates about the ICSE results.