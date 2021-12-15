ICSE Biology Semester 1: What students across India said after exam

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Wednesday, December 15 conducted the ICSE or Class 10 Biology examinations. Here is what students and teachers said after the exam:

Students in Lucknow found ICSE Biology exam easy and straightforward. At CMS Aliganj 1, Lucknow, students said no tricky questions were asked, which proved to be beneficial even for the average children.

Even the diagrams based questions were very easy and scoring. According to Apoorva Kanaujia and Pavitra Agarwal they could finish the paper within the time limit and enough time was left for revision. The questions were very well framed.

Majority of the children were of the view that since their teacher had guided them throughout the semester and so they were able to perform very well.

Biology teachers, Anju Venkatesh, Raina Singh and Saher Qamar said that the paper was a balanced one and most of questions were same as they had done in the class. They were confident that all the students will pass with flying colors. All the questions were set within the scope of the syllabus prescribed.

Senior principal Jyoti Kashyap and principal Shivani Singh were also very happy to see the overall positive response of the children and said that it was a motivating factor for both the students and teachers.

After writing ICSE biology examination, the students of CMS Kanpur Road were very confident. They said the paper was balanced and easy.

According to Prakhar and Samridh, the paper finished well before the time and they are sure of good results. Shraddha and Suhani both assured the subject teacher that they will score cent percent marks.

Jyoti Rai, the subject teacher said the question paper was very happy with the hard work of her students. Principal Vineeta Kamran appreciated the efforts of the teachers and students.

Tripura

Arundhuti Majumder, Biology teacher of Holy Cross School ( ICSE) said, " The question paper was nice, but the duration of exam is very short. However, I received positive feedbacks from some of my students.