ICSE Biology semester 2 exams 2022: What CISCE students said after the paper

ICSE Biology semester 2 exams 2022: The Council for Indian School certificate examination conducted the ICSE Biology examination on Tuesday. Here is what students said after the paper.

Students in Lucknow found ICSE Biology paper to be a solvable and balanced paper.

Purvi, a science stream student of City Montessori School, Kanpur Road branch said the paper was straightforward and easy .

Rishika, another student from the same school said that the diagrammatic questions were easy and well answered in our copies by the teacher.

Samridh, a student said the paper came from expected portions of the text.

Class 10 Bio 2nd Semester Exam 2022 was scoring as told by the students of City Montessori School , Aliganj campus 1 , Lucknow on Tuesday.

The students were able to complete it on time. According to the students it was a standard question paper with direct questions. All the questions were set within the scope of the syllabus prescribed. Smiling faces after writing the board exam was enough to tell that they were satisfied with their performance. Students were confident while writing the paper and are hoping to get good marks .

Shrishti, Devika and Pranay said, ”The paper consisted of general topics and all the questions were very easy to understand and attempt."

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow)

