ICSE Chemistry Semester 1: What students said after the exam

  • ICSE Chemistry Semester 1: In Lucknow, Class 10 (ICSE) students appeared very exuberant after writing the Chemistry exams.
ICSE Chemistry Semester 1: Students discuss the Chemistry Paper after the ICSE exam at city Montessori School, Kanpur Road branch on Monday, &nbsp;(HT Photo)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE on Monday, December 13 conducted the ICSE or Class 10 Chemistry examinations. Here is what students and teachers said after the exam:

Lucknow

In Lucknow, Class 10 (ICSE) students appeared very exuberant after writing the Chemistry exams. The chemistry paper was as per their expectations, students said. Most students were confident that they will get full marks. 

At city Montessori School, Kanpur Road branch, many students ran up to teachers, asking about the correct option for certain questions. Suhani and Swastika said that it was a easy to moderate paper.

Abhineet Sarkar said that it was good and scoring paper. 

A few students said that some of the questions were tricky also.

Mehek and Ananya said they would get nothing less than 40. Madhumita, the chemistry teacher was overwhelmed seeing the glowing faces of the students.

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow)

