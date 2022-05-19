ICSE Computer Science Exam 2022: What CISCE students said after the paper

ICSE Computer Applications Examination of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) was very easy and straightforward, said examinees in Lucknow. No tricky questions were asked and Section A was a bit tricky, students said.

Piyuesh Roy, Pratyush Ranjan and Ananya Mehrotra, all from City Montessori School, Kanpur Road branch said the division of marks was also quite straight forward. All the sections had well framed questions as per the specimen question paper.

“I have been able to do my best as whatever my teacher had guided me throughout the year helped me to present my answers well. The notes and study material provided by the teacher was very fruitful” said Prakhar Sahay, Anushka Lal and Shurabhi Kumar, students said.

According to Sanjay Shukla, the Computer teacher, the paper was a moderate and difficulty level of the question was as per expectation. Array, String and String Array based questions were asked in Section B and as the children were well prepared so they managed to perform satisfactorily.

Principal, Vineeta Kmran of CMS Kanpur Road branch looked confident and positive. Over all the students were satisfied with their performance. The paper was with in the scope of the syllabus and was able to meet the immediate expectations of the students.