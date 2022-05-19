Home / Education / Board Exams / ICSE Computer Science Exam 2022: What CISCE students said after the paper
board exams

ICSE Computer Science Exam 2022: What CISCE students said after the paper

ICSE Computer Applications Examination of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) was very easy and straightforward, said examinees in Lucknow. No tricky questions were asked and Section A was a bit tricky, students said.
ICSE Computer Science Exam 2022: What CISCE students said after the paper(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ICSE Computer Science Exam 2022: What CISCE students said after the paper(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on May 19, 2022 01:49 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

ICSE Computer Applications Examination of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) was very easy and straightforward, said examinees in Lucknow. No tricky questions were asked and Section A was a bit tricky, students said.

Piyuesh Roy, Pratyush Ranjan and Ananya Mehrotra, all from City Montessori School, Kanpur Road branch said the division of marks was also quite straight forward. All the sections had well framed questions as per the specimen question paper.

“I have been able to do my best as whatever my teacher had guided me throughout the year helped me to present my answers well. The notes and study material provided by the teacher was very fruitful” said Prakhar Sahay, Anushka Lal and Shurabhi Kumar, students said.

According to Sanjay Shukla, the Computer teacher, the paper was a moderate and difficulty level of the question was as per expectation. Array, String and String Array based questions were asked in Section B and as the children were well prepared so they managed to perform satisfactorily.

Principal, Vineeta Kmran of CMS Kanpur Road branch looked confident and positive. Over all the students were satisfied with their performance. The paper was with in the scope of the syllabus and was able to meet the immediate expectations of the students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icse board exams
icse board exams
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out