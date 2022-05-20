ICSE Economics exam 2022 analysis: What students said after paper

ICSE Economics exam 2022: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the ICSE economics examination on Friday. Here is what students said after the exams.

In Lucknow, students felt thay ICSE economics paper was well-balanced but little bit tricky.

Students were elated with the standard of the question paper, and were satisfied with their performance.

The paper was a standard one giving an opportunity to score well. Students seemed pleased with their performance.

Students Janhvi and Divyanshu, student of City Montessori School, Kanpur Road branch said they are expected to have performed well in the given diversified type of questions.

Vaishnavi and Tweesha were overjoyed and hopeful that they would do well in the economics paper.