ICSE Economics Semester 1: What students said after the exam

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday, December 14 conducted the Economics examination. Here is what students said about the question paper after the exam

Lucknow

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Majority of students in a Lucknow school said, the Economics paper was well-balanced, but little tricky. Students at City Montessori School, Kanpur Road branch, Lucknow were elated with the standard of the question paper, and were satisfied with their performance.

The paper, according to Jahnvi, a commerce student gave an opportunity to score well. Students seemed pleased with their performance. Students are expected to have performed well in the given diversified type of questions.

Divyanshu and Tweesha were overjoyed and hopeful that they would do well in the economics paper and score good marks. Shivani Singh, the commerce teacher was quite satisfied with the performance of the students.

ICSE Students of City Montessori School, Aliganj 1 Campus felt the economics paper was satisfactory but tricky. According to Shashwat Srivastava and Ishika Agarwal, few questions in the paper had confusing and very similar options.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Majority of the students looked pleased and confident.

“The questions overall were concept based and if any child has practiced throughout the semester, he will definitely get full marks”, said Palak Srivastava and Afreen, both students of CMS Aliganj branch.

According to Praneeta Garg, the Economics teacher, “the paper was on expected lines and within the scope of the prescribed syllabus.”

Principal Shivani Singh said she was pleased to see the smiling, beaming faces of student as they came out of the examination hall.

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow)