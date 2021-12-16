ICSE EVS semester 1: What students said after the exam

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has conducted ICSE EVS Semester 1 exam on December 16, 2021. The examination was conducted from 11 am to 12 noon. The Environmental Science (Group II Elective) paper was held at various exam centres across the country.

According to students who have appeared for the exam, the question paper was good and easy. Check out what students said after the exam.

In Lucknow, class 10 students of City Montessori Inter College, Aliganj said ICSE EVS paper was quite good. The whole syllabus of Semester 1 was covered.

The students of City Montessori Inter College, Aliganj Campus 1 said that they found the paper easy. Most of the questions were direct and general. The students who were regular throughout the semester found it scoring.

Urooj, a student, said that, the paper was easy and she could complete it well before time. Another student, Sharanya said that she was quite satisfied with the paper. Ipshita said that the paper was such that even an average child would score good marks.

Over all everyone felt relieved as it was the last paper. Their teacher, Saher was also satisfied with the paper and said that the students appeared to have performed well.

Senior principal Jyoti Kashyap and principal Shivani Singh was happy after seeing the beaming faces of the students. They blessed them and wished them a bright future.