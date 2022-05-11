ICSE, ISC Chemistry sem 2 exams tomorrow, check specimen paper here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

ICSE, ISC Chemistry Specimen Paper: Students who will write these exams can visit the council's website, cisce.org, to download specimen papers.
Published on May 11, 2022 04:18 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct ICSE or Class 10 Chemistry (Science paper 2) and Chemistry paper 1 examinations on May 12, Thursday. 

Students who will write these exams can visit the council's website, cisce.org, to download specimen papers and check marking schemes, type of questions asked in the exam, and the paper pattern. 

As per the specimen paper, maximum marks in the ICSE Chemistry exam is 40 and the duration of the paper is 90 minutes, in addition to 10 minutes given to read the questions.

On the other hand, maximum marks for the ISC Chemistry theory paper is 35, and students need to attempt it in 90 minutes. 

In the ICSE Chemistry paper, there are two sections. In Section A, there is one question and 10 sub questions for 10 marks. In section B, there are five questions and sub questions. 

ICSE Chemistry specimen paper

In the ISC Chemistry paper, there are three sections. Section A has 2 questions and sub questions carrying 7 marks. In section B, there are 8 questions and sub questions for 16 marks and in section C, there are 4 questions and sub questions for 12 marks. 

ISC Chemistry specimen paper

Topics
icse cisce board exams
