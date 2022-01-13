Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / ICSE, ISC Results 2021: Know how to check Class 10, 12 result
board exams

ICSE, ISC Results 2021: Know how to check Class 10, 12 result

ICSE, ISC Results 2021 is expected to release soon. Candidates can know how to check Class 10, 12 result given below. 
ICSE, ISC Results 2021: Know how to check Class 10, 12 result(HT file)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 08:27 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has concluded the Term I examination for Class 10, 12 in December 2021. Now the board is expected to release the results of class 10 and Class.12 board exams. CISCE has not announced any date for the release of results. 

The Board will issue computer-generated mark sheets to candidates who have appeared for the examination. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject/paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination. The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded/ Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination.

ICSE, ISC Results 2021: How to check result 

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.
  • Click on ICSE Result 2021 or ISC Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icse cisce board exam result
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Delhi temperature
National Youth Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP