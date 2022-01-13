ICSE, ISC Results 2021: Know how to check Class 10, 12 result

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has concluded the Term I examination for Class 10, 12 in December 2021. Now the board is expected to release the results of class 10 and Class.12 board exams. CISCE has not announced any date for the release of results.

The Board will issue computer-generated mark sheets to candidates who have appeared for the examination. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject/paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination. The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded/ Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination.

ICSE, ISC Results 2021: How to check result

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

Click on ICSE Result 2021 or ISC Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.