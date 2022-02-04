ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 LIVE: Class 10, 12 result releasing on Feb 7
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will release ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result on February 7, 2022. Candidates can check the Class 10, 12 results on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org. The result will be declared by the Council at 10 am on February 7, 2022.
The result of the ICSE and ISC Year 2021-22 Semester 1 examination will be made available on the Careers portal of the Council, on the website of the council, and through SMS. For receiving results through SMS, candidates can type the seven-digit unique ID number and send it to 09248082883. The result having marks in all the subjects will be sent to the candidate on the registered mobile number.
The Council will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 examination results. However, the results will be made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.
The Board will issue computer-generated mark sheets to candidates who have appeared for the examination. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject/paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.
Fri, 04 Feb 2022 04:35 PM
ICSE, ISC Results: How to check Class 10, 12 result
Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.
Click on ICSE Result 2021 or ISC Result 2021 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Fri, 04 Feb 2022 04:25 PM
CISCE results 2022: Board to issue computer generated marksheet
Fri, 04 Feb 2022 04:16 PM
ICSE, ISC Result 2021 will be releasing on February 7, 2022. The result for Class 10, 12 will be declared at 10 am on February 7, 2022.