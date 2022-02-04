Home / Education / Board Exams / ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021: CICSE Class 10, 12 result to release on Feb 7
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021: CICSE Class 10, 12 result to release on Feb 7

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021 will be declared on February 7, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of CISCE on cisce.org. 
Published on Feb 04, 2022 01:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will release ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021 on February 7, 2022. The result for Class 10, 12 will be declared at 10 am. Candidates who have appeared for Semester 1 examination can check the result through the official site of CISCE on cisce.org. 

The result of the ICSE and ISC Year 2021-22 Semester 1 examinations will be made available on the Careers portal of the Council, on the website of the council and through SMS. The schools can access the result by logging into the careers portal of the Council using the Principal’s Login ID and password. 

&lt;strong&gt;Check Official Notice here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2021: How to check 

To check the result, these steps have to be followed. 

  • Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.
  • Click on Careers portal available on the home page.
  • Click on the tile ‘Semester 1 examination system’.
  • Press ICSE result 2021 or ISC result 2021 link available on the newly opened page.
  • Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view/print the school’s result tabulation.

Candidates can apply for rechecking of their result directly through the Council’s website. For rechecking, 1000/- will have to be paid per paper for both Class 10 and Class 12 per subject. 

