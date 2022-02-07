Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / ICSE, ISC Term 1 Results 2021: CISCE to declare Class 10, 12 result today on cisce.org
board exams

ICSE, ISC Term 1 Results 2021: CISCE to declare Class 10, 12 result today on cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Term 1 Results 2021 will be declared today, February 7, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of CISCE on cisce.org. 
ICSE, ISC Term 1 Results 2021: CISCE to declare Class 10, 12 result today on cisce.org
Published on Feb 07, 2022 07:41 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will declare ICSE, ISC Term 1 Results 2021 on February 7, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 Semester 1 examination can check the result through the official site of CISCE on cisce.org. 

The result of the ICSE and ISC Year 2021-22 Semester 1 examination will be made available on the Careers portal of the Council, on the website of the council and through SMS. The schools can access the result by logging into the careers portal of the Council using the Principal’s Login ID and password. 

For receiving results through SMS, candidates can type the seven-digit unique ID number and send it to 09248082883. The result having marks in all the subjects will be sent to the candidate on the registered mobile number. 

ICSE, ISC Term 1 Results 2021: How to check 

To check the result, these steps have to be followed. 

  • Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.
  • Click on Careers portal available on the home page.
  • Click on the tile ‘Semester 1 examination system’.
  • Press ICSE result 2021 or ISC result 2021 link available on the newly opened page.
  • Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view/print the school’s result tabulation.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cisce icse board exam result
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP