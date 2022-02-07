ICSE, ISC Term 1 Results 2021: CISCE to declare Class 10, 12 result today on cisce.org

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will declare ICSE, ISC Term 1 Results 2021 on February 7, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 Semester 1 examination can check the result through the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result of the ICSE and ISC Year 2021-22 Semester 1 examination will be made available on the Careers portal of the Council, on the website of the council and through SMS. The schools can access the result by logging into the careers portal of the Council using the Principal’s Login ID and password.

For receiving results through SMS, candidates can type the seven-digit unique ID number and send it to 09248082883. The result having marks in all the subjects will be sent to the candidate on the registered mobile number.

ICSE, ISC Term 1 Results 2021: How to check

To check the result, these steps have to be followed.

Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

Click on Careers portal available on the home page.

Click on the tile ‘Semester 1 examination system’.

Press ICSE result 2021 or ISC result 2021 link available on the newly opened page.

Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view/print the school’s result tabulation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}