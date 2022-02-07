ICSE, ISC Term 1 Results 2022: List of websites to check Class 10, 12 results

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will declare ICSE, ISC Term 1 results 2022 on February 7, 2022. The Class 10, 12 results will be declared at 10 am. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 semester 1 examinations can check their results through the list of websites given below.

The result link will be available on the websites given below.

cisce.org.

results.cisce.org

Apart from the official websites, candidates can check the result via SMS as well. For receiving results through SMS, candidates can type the seven-digit unique ID number and send it to 09248082883. The result having marks in all the subjects will be sent to the candidate on the registered mobile number.

The Council will not declare the overall results, they will issue computer-generated mark sheets to candidates who have appeared for the examination. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject/paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.