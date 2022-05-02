ICSE Maths Sem 2 Exams 2022: Paper was balanced, say CISCE Class 10 students

ICSE Maths exams 2022: After the ICSE Mathematics exam held on Monday, majority of the students in Lucknow claimed that the paper was well balanced and upto their mark.

Students were elated with the standard of the question paper, and were satisfied with their performance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The paper, according to Kanishka, a student of science stream of City Montessori School, Kanpur Road gave an opportunity to score well but it was lengthy.

Students seemed happy with their performance. Students are expected to have performed well in the given sections.

Nitya Patel and Tanishka were overjoyed and hopeful that they would score well in the paper.

Shalini Gupta and Shivam Shukla, the subject teachers were quite satisfied with the performance of the students. The vice principal Shipra Bajpai and senior section Incharge, Archana Pearl Peter felt happy seeing the zeal and the satisfied faces of ICSE students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON