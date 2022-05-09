ICSE physics semester 2 exams 2022: For some paper was easy for some tricky

ICSE physics semester 2 exams 2022: Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the ICSE physics examination on Monday. Here is what students said after the exam:

Lucknow

ICSE physics semester 2 exams 2022: A majority of the students after writing ICSE Physics exam on Monday claimed that the paper was average and not very easy.

Students were little confused with the answers of few questions.

The paper, according to Tanmay , a student of science stream of City Montessori School, Kanpur Road Campus said that few questions were little tricky.

Good students are expected to have performed moderately well. Shagun and Tanishka were were happy but not fully satisfied with their performance.

Geeta and aparna, the subject experts were quite satisfied with the performance of the good students.

Vice -principal Shipra Bajpai said that the paper seems good for students who likes challenges.

Chandigarh

The students of 10th ICSE board gave a mixed response to their Physics exam on Monday. Some found the paper to be easier that expected.

Trijal Gupta, a student of St Stephen's School, Sector 45, Chandigarh said, "The question paper was equally easy that we had in our pre-boards."

Another student, Aniroop Verma, a resident of Sector 47, Chandigarh found the exam to be easier than expected and said, "I completed my exam well in time and found the paper easy to attempt."

Outside St Stephen's, Nehal said, "I found the questions to be tricky, but doable."

Naina, another student of the same school said, "Other students also found the paper to be tricky but easy at the same time, it maintained the ICSE standards for sure."

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow and Nishtha Gupta in Chandigarh,)

