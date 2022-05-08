Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICSE Physics semester 2 on May 9, check specimen paper, exam day guidelines

ICSE Sem 2 Exam 2022: Students can download the specimen paper from cisce.org and check sample questions and marking scheme.
Published on May 08, 2022 11:12 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold ICSE or Class 10 Physics (Science Paper 1) examination on Monday, May 9. 

Students can download the specimen paper from cisce.org and check sample questions and marking scheme. 

Maximum marks for the Physics paper is 40. 

There are two sections in the paper. Section A has 10 questions with 1 mark each, with no internal choice. 

In section B, questions carry 3 and 4 marks and there is internal choice. 

ICSE Physics specimen paper for sem 2

Exam day guidelines:

Be seated in the examination hall 5 minutes before the start of the paper. Carefully read the instructions given in the paper. 

Put your signature in the space provided on the top sheet of the answer booklet. Do not write or scribble anywhere on the top sheet.

Write your UID, index number and subject name on the top sheet in space provided for it. This information should also be written on the front page of each continuation booklet, loose maps, graph papers etc.

Write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges.

The use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines are not permitted.

