ICSE Sem 2 Biology Exam 2022: Check specimen paper

ICSE Biology Sem 2 Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will conduct the semester 2 Biology (Science paper 3) exam for ICSE or class 10 students on May 17, 2022.

The duration of the paper is 90 minutes and it will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Those who will take the exam can visit the official website of the council, cisce.org to download the specimen paper and check marking scheme.

As per the specimen paper ICSE semester 2 biology exam will have 40 maximum marks and the duration of the paper will be 90 minutes.

There are 2 sections in the paper A and B.

Students need to attempt all questions from section A and any three from section B.

There is one question and 10 sub-questions in section A for a total of 10 marks.

In section B there are 5 questions and sub questions carrying 10 marks each.

ICSE semester 2 Biology exam 2022: Specimen paper

Students need to follow COVID-19 guidelines during the exam. They need to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

They have been asked to sit in their exam halls at least 5 minutes before the papers are distributed.

In addition to the 90 minutes for solving the paper, they will get 10 minutes to read the questions.