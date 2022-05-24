ICSE semester 2 exam concludes, CISCE class 10 results likely in July

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has concluded ICSE semester 2 exam on May 23, 2022. The Class 10 board examination was started on April 25, 2022 with English Language paper and ended on May 23 with Commercial Studies paper. The CISCE Class 10 results will likely be declared in July 2022.

As per the official date sheet, the results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of July 2022.

The Council (CISCE) does not undertake to retain answer scripts of candidates later than 60 days from the day of the declaration of results. The same shall be destroyed thereafter. Candidates who are entered as regular candidates for the ICSE Year 2022 Examination and who fail to secure Pass Certificates will be permitted to reappear for the ICSE Examination in the Year 2023.

Candidates who fail to secure Pass Certificate will be permitted to appear for the Compartmental Examination in any ONE subject in which they have not secured the Pass Marks. However, the candidate should have secured the Pass Marks in English (Compulsory) and three other subjects in the ICSE Year 2022 Examination to be eligible to appear for the Compartmental Examination.