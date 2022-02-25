Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICSI CS result 2021 released at icsi.edu: Know how to check and direct link here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on February 25 released the CS December 2021 result for Professional and Executive courses.
ICSI CS result 2021 released at icsi.edu: Know how to check and direct link here
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 11:20 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on February 25  released the CS December 2021 result for Professional and Executive courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Professional Program results was announced at 11 a.m. on February 25 for both old and new syllabus, and Executive Program results will be announced at 2 p.m. on the same date.

Direct link to check result

ICSI CS December Result 2021: How to check CS Professional exam result

Visit the official website at icsi.edu.

Click “CS Result December 2021” link, on the homepage

Enter your login credentials

The CS December result will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

After the result is declared, the candidates will receive a Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination at their registered address. If a candidate does not get a physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement within 30 days following the announcement of the results, he or she should contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu with his or her details.

