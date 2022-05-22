ISC Biology semester 2 exam tomorrow, check specimen paper, marking scheme

ISC Biology Sem 2 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold ISC semester 2 Biology (paper 1) exam on May 23, 2022. The paper will begin at 2 pm and end at 3:30 pm.

Students can go to cisce.org to download ISC Biology specimen paper.

The ISC Biology specimen paper has 35 marks. The duration to solve the paper is 90 minutes, in addition to 10 minutes for reading the questions.

The paper is divided into three sections – A, B and C. Internal choices have been provided in one question in section B and one question in section C. There is no internal choice in section A.

Maximum marks in section A is 7. There is one question and seven sub-questions carrying 1 mark each.

In section B, there are eight questions for 16 marks.

In section C, there are four questions of 3 marks each.

ISC Biology specimen paper

The board has advised students to sit inside the exam hall at least 5 minutes before the paper is distributed and read the instructions given on the paper and answer booklet before answering the paper.

During the 10 minutes given for reading the paper, students are not allowed to write answers.