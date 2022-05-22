Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / ISC Biology semester 2 exam tomorrow, check specimen paper, marking scheme
board exams

ISC Biology semester 2 exam tomorrow, check specimen paper, marking scheme

ISC Biology Sem 2: Students can go to cisce.org to download ISC Biology specimen paper.
ISC Biology semester 2 exam tomorrow, check specimen paper, marking scheme (Getty Images)
Published on May 22, 2022 03:32 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

ISC Biology Sem 2 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold ISC semester 2 Biology (paper 1) exam on May 23, 2022. The paper will begin at 2 pm and end at 3:30 pm. 

Students can go to cisce.org to download ISC Biology specimen paper. 

The ISC Biology specimen paper has 35 marks. The duration to solve the paper is 90 minutes, in addition to 10 minutes for reading the questions. 

The paper is divided into three sections – A, B and C. Internal choices have been provided in one question in section B and one question in section C. There is no internal choice in section A. 

Maximum marks in section A is 7. There is one question and seven sub-questions carrying 1 mark each. 

In section B, there are eight questions for 16 marks. 

In section C, there are four questions of 3 marks each. 

ISC Biology specimen paper

RELATED STORIES

The board has advised students to sit inside the exam hall at least 5 minutes before the paper is distributed and read the instructions given on the paper and answer booklet before answering the paper. 

During the 10 minutes given for reading the paper, students are not allowed to write answers. 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cisce board exams
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP