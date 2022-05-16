ISC Physics sem 2 exam tomorrow, check specimen paper

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is going to conduct ISC or Class 12 Physics (paper 1) examination on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The exam will begin at 2 pm and end at 3:30 pm.

Students who have this paper can go to cisce.org to download the specimen paper and check the marking scheme and type of questions that will be asked in semester 2.

As per the specimen paper, the duration of the ISC Physics exam is 90 minutes and maximum marks is 35. An additional 10 minutes will be given to read the paper, during which students are not supposed to write answers.

ISC Physics sem 2 paper pattern

The Physics paper has 12 questions and sub questions divided into 3 sections – A, B and C.

Section A has 1 question and 7 sub-questions, carrying 7 marks in total. All questions in this section are compulsory.

Section B has 5 questions and sub-questions for 10 marks, with internal choice between some questions.

Section C has 6 questions and sub questions, with internal choice in some questions, carrying 18 marks.

Download the ICSE semester 2 Physics specimen question paper here.