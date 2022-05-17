ISC Physics semester 2 exams 2022: What CISCE students said after paper

Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the ISC physics examination on Tuesday. Here is what students said after the exam:

The students of CMS Aliganj 1 were extremely happy and contended after the ISC Physics examination on Tuesday. Most of the students said that they had performed well. On the whole it was a balanced and standard question paper with numericals and theoretical questions.

According to Aaradhya Pathak and Simran Singh the paper was easy . The students were satisfied with the answers they have written as they had been practicing the derivations and ray diagrams regularly.

Physics teachers Mukta and DP Singh the Physics paper was standard one and they are expecting good results.

The principals of CMS Aliganj 1, Jyoti Kashyap and Shivani Singh, were equally happy to know that the students have written their paper well.

In today's ISC physics exam, majority of the students claimed that the paper was well balanced and upto the mark.

Arnav and Shikhar both students of CMS Kanpur Road branch said they were elated with the standard of the question paper and fully satisfied.

The paper, according to Sachi, a student of science stream gave an opportunity to score cent percent marks. Shaswat and Gurmaan seemed happy with their performance. Ojas and Arunima were overjoyed and hopeful that they would score full marks in the paper .

Chandigarh

The students of class 12th who gave their ISC Physics exam on Tuesday were happy coming out of the examination hall. They found the paper fairly easy to attempt.

Luv, a student of St Xaviers Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh said, "The exam was way easier than Semester 1. Even our preboard paper was more difficult then this. My paper went well today."

Another student of the same school, Arshpreet also found the paper very easy and completed the exam well in time. Schoolmate Garima said, "For me the exam was easy and not lengthy. The questions were easier than what I expected."

Another Student Nitima said, "The question paper was fairly easy, questions were a little complicated but if you were clear of the concepts, you could have easily attempted it. The questions were a little on the conceptual side but all in all the paper was easy."

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow and Nishtha Gupta in Chandigarh)

