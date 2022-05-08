ISC sem 2 Maths exam tomorrow; check specimen paper, instructions

ISC Maths Sem 2 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold ICSE semester 2 examination for Mathematics on Monday, May 9.

The duration of the paper is 90 minutes. Candidates will get 10 additional minutes to read the question paper.

Maximum marks in semester 2 Maths will be 40, as per the specimen paper.

The question paper consists of three sections – A, B and C. Candidates are required to attempt all questions from section A and all questions either from section B or section C.

In section A, there are 8 questions and sub-questions for 32 marks in total. Sections B and C has 3 questions with sub-questions each, for 8 marks.

ISC Maths specimen paper for sem 2

ISC Sem 2 Maths exam day guidelines

Candidates need to follow Covid guidelines like wearing mask and maintaining social distancing during the exam. They need to sit in the exam hall at least 5 minutes before the papers are distributes. Before answering, read the instructions given in the question paper carefully. Put your signature in the space provided on the top sheet of the answer booklet. Write your UID, index number and subject name on the top sheet in space provided for it and on continuation booklet, loose maps, graph papers etc. Write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges.

