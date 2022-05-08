Home / Education / Board Exams / ISC sem 2 Maths exam tomorrow; check specimen paper, instructions
ISC sem 2 Maths exam tomorrow; check specimen paper, instructions

  • ISC Maths exam on May 9. Candidates can go to cisce.org to download specimen paper and check marking scheme. 
ISC sem 2 Maths exam tomorrow, check specimen paper; instructions(HT Photo)
ISC sem 2 Maths exam tomorrow, check specimen paper; instructions
Published on May 08, 2022 12:27 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

ISC Maths Sem 2 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold ICSE semester 2 examination for Mathematics on Monday, May 9. 

The duration of the paper is 90 minutes. Candidates will get 10 additional minutes to read the question paper. 

Maximum marks in semester 2 Maths will be 40, as per the specimen paper.

The question paper consists of three sections – A, B and C. Candidates are required to attempt all questions from section A and all questions either from section B or section C. 

In section A, there are 8 questions and sub-questions for 32 marks in total. Sections B and C has 3 questions with sub-questions each, for 8 marks.

ISC Maths specimen paper for sem 2

ISC Sem 2 Maths exam day guidelines

  1. Candidates need to follow Covid guidelines like wearing mask and maintaining social distancing during the exam. 
  2. They need to sit in the exam hall at least 5 minutes before the papers are distributes. 
  3. Before answering, read the instructions given in the question paper carefully. 
  4. Put your signature in the space provided on the top sheet of the answer booklet. 
  5. Write your UID, index number and subject name on the top sheet in space provided for it and on continuation booklet, loose maps, graph papers etc.
  6. Write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges. 
Topics
cisce board exams
