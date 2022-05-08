ISC sem 2 Maths exam tomorrow; check specimen paper, instructions
- ISC Maths exam on May 9. Candidates can go to cisce.org to download specimen paper and check marking scheme.
ISC Maths Sem 2 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold ICSE semester 2 examination for Mathematics on Monday, May 9.
The duration of the paper is 90 minutes. Candidates will get 10 additional minutes to read the question paper.
Maximum marks in semester 2 Maths will be 40, as per the specimen paper.
The question paper consists of three sections – A, B and C. Candidates are required to attempt all questions from section A and all questions either from section B or section C.
In section A, there are 8 questions and sub-questions for 32 marks in total. Sections B and C has 3 questions with sub-questions each, for 8 marks.
ISC Maths specimen paper for sem 2
ISC Sem 2 Maths exam day guidelines
- Candidates need to follow Covid guidelines like wearing mask and maintaining social distancing during the exam.
- They need to sit in the exam hall at least 5 minutes before the papers are distributes.
- Before answering, read the instructions given in the question paper carefully.
- Put your signature in the space provided on the top sheet of the answer booklet.
- Write your UID, index number and subject name on the top sheet in space provided for it and on continuation booklet, loose maps, graph papers etc.
- Write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges.
