ISC Term 2 Economics Exam 2022 today, check exam day guidelines here

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will conduct ISC Term 2 Economics Exam 2022 on May 5, 2022. The Class 12 or ISC Economics paper examination will begin at 2 pm and will end at 3.30 pm. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres.

The ISC Economics paper will comprise of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be theory exam comprising of 80 marks question. The exam duration is for 1.30 minutes and Paper II will comprise of Project work of 20 marks. In Paper I, 20 marks question will be compulsory to attend and 60 marks will consist of 8 questions out of which students will have to answer 5 questions.

ISC Term 2 Economics Exam 2022: Exam day guidelines

Candidates who will appear for the examination can check exam day guidelines given below.

Candidates must reach the examination centre ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding. An additional 10 minutes will be provided to the students for reading the question paper. The students will not be allowed to write during this additional time span. Candidates will have to maintain social distancing in their movement from the main school gate to the examination hall. All have to use face masks/ cover and carry their own hand sanitisers. Students should carry their admit card to the examination hall to appear for the examination. All the appearing candidates will have to bring their own writing stationery and avoid sharing the same with other candidates.

