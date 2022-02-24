Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / JAC Board exam Timetable released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, check details here
board exams

JAC Board exam Timetable released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, check details here

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the timetable for Intermediate and secondary board examination.
JAC Board exam Time table released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, check details here
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 03:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the timetable for Intermediate and secondary board examination. The examination will begin from Thursday, March 24. Th class 10th or secondary examination will end on on April 20, while the class 12th or  intermediate examination will come to an end on April 25.

The class 10th examination will be conducted in first sitting from 9:45 am to 1:05 am while the Class 12th examination will held in second sitting from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm. 

Board examinations will be conducted in an offline mode after 2020. The Jharkhand government had to cancel the examinations in 2021 due to the COVID-19 situation. Around 7.5 lakh students in classes 10 and 12 were promoted to higher classes without having to take exams based on their class 9 and 11 marks.

All the concerned candidates can check the timetable below:

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exam board exams jharkhand
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP