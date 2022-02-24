JAC Board exam Timetable released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, check details here

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the timetable for Intermediate and secondary board examination. The examination will begin from Thursday, March 24. Th class 10th or secondary examination will end on on April 20, while the class 12th or intermediate examination will come to an end on April 25.

The class 10th examination will be conducted in first sitting from 9:45 am to 1:05 am while the Class 12th examination will held in second sitting from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm.

Board examinations will be conducted in an offline mode after 2020. The Jharkhand government had to cancel the examinations in 2021 due to the COVID-19 situation. Around 7.5 lakh students in classes 10 and 12 were promoted to higher classes without having to take exams based on their class 9 and 11 marks.

All the concerned candidates can check the timetable below: