Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / JEE Advanced 2023 admit card releasing on May 29, know how to download

JEE Advanced 2023 admit card releasing on May 29, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
May 27, 2023 07:26 PM IST

Candidates can download the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2023 admit card on May 29. Candidates ht

JEE Advanced 2023 admit card releasing on May 29, know how to download

The JEE Advanced 2023 examination will be held on May June 4. Paper I will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II will be held from 2:30 PM to 5: 30 pm

The copy of candidate responses is to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2023 website on June 9 and the provisional answer key will be released on June 11.

JEE Advanced 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jee advanced admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP