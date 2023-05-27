Home / Education / Board Exams / JEE Advanced 2023 admit card releasing on May 29, know how to download

JEE Advanced 2023 admit card releasing on May 29, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
May 27, 2023 07:26 PM IST

Candidates can download the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2023 admit card on May 29. Candidates ht

The JEE Advanced 2023 examination will be held on May June 4. Paper I will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II will be held from 2:30 PM to 5: 30 pm

The copy of candidate responses is to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2023 website on June 9 and the provisional answer key will be released on June 11.

JEE Advanced 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

