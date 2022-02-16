JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE: How, where to check Kashmir division result

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will declare JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 on jkbose.nic.in. The Class 10 result for Kashmir division will likely be declared soon. Candidates can check the result through the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in.

The Board has not confirmed any official date and time of release of JKBOSE Class 10 result for the Kashmir division yet. The Class 10 board exams, often known as the Secondary School examination for the Kashmir division was conducted from November 9 to November 27, 2021, in the province across the state.

To check the result, candidates will have to have their admit card ready. The result link will require registration number or roll number and other details to check the result. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JKBOSE.